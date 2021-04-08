Tigers host Cavaliers in weekend series

After playing seven of their previous eight games away from home, the Clemson Tigers return home to host Virginia this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

SERIES SETUP



Virginia (14-14, 6-12 ACC) vs. Clemson (14-11, 8-7 ACC)UVA – NR; CU – NRFriday (3 p.m.), Saturday (7 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)ACC Network (Friday, Saturday), ESPN2 (Sunday)Adam Greenberg, Mike MonacoWCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 110-54 (1955-18)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 55-16 (1955-17)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Andrew Abbott (UVA) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday – RHP Mike Vasil (UVA) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)

• Sunday – LHP Nate Savino (UVA) vs. RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has an 8-5 home record, won two of three games at NC State last weekend and has won three ACC series in a row.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .254 with a .415 slugging percentage, .358 on-base percentage and 16 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.30 ERA, .256 opponents’ batting average and 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

VIRGINIA OVERVIEW

• Virginia, who has a 5-6 road record, is led by 18th-year Head Coach Brian O’Connor.

• The Cavaliers defeated William & Mary 7-6 in 12 innings on Tuesday. They are hitting .235 and have a 3.58 ERA and .977 fielding percentage.

• Kyle Teel is hitting .314 with three homers and nine RBIs, while Stephen Schoch has all five of the team’s saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson is halfway through its regular-season schedule. The farthest north the Tigers play a game left on their schedule is Clemson, S.C.

• Clemson is 8-0 when hitting two or more home runs in a game and 6-11 when hitting less than two homers.

• No Tiger has pitched more than 22.1 innings in 2021, meaning no Tiger qualifies for the NCAA lead in ERA.

THREE TIGERS IN THE MAJORS IN 2021

• Former Tigers Paul Campbell, Brad Miller and Eli White are on 2021 MLB rosters.

• Campbell is in his first MLB season, Miller is in his ninth MLB season and White is in his second MLB season.

• Campbell, who made 30 appearances (three starts) as a Tiger from 2015-17, made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins on April 3.

• Miller, the 2011 ACC Player-of-the-Year, hit .339 with 36 doubles, eight triples, 16 homers, 135 RBIs and 46 steals in 191 games as a Tiger.

• White, who hit .275 with 104 runs and 36 steals at Clemson from 2014-16, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Sept. 1, 2020.

• Every Tiger team from 1974 to 2017 had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.

