Clemson legacy recruit gives the latest

A Clemson legacy prospect from the Peach State has seen his recruitment take off following his breakout junior season in 2020.

Offers have been rolling in this year for Cherokee High School (Canton, Ga.) running back Keith Adams Jr., who now has more than a dozen Division I college opportunities to choose from.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Adams to get the latest on his recruitment and more.

“It feels good,” Adams Jr. said of his recruiting process picking up steam. “I’m excited about the process. Just taking my time. I like talking to all the coaches. They’re talking to me like every day. So, it’s fun.”

Adams Jr. is the son of former Clemson All-American linebacker Keith Adams Sr., who went on to play seven years in the NFL and played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adams Sr. is taking a backseat in his son’s recruitment and allowing him the freedom to enjoy the process while figuring out the best college fit for him.

“He’s just letting me have fun with it,” Adams Jr. said. “Just make my decision where I feel that I’m going to be comfortable.”

One of Adams Jr.’s offers is a grayshirt offer from Clemson, meaning he was offered enrollment on scholarship at the start of the second semester of his freshman year of college.

Adams Jr. is of course very familiar with Clemson, and there is a lot about the school and program that appeals to him when he thinks about potentially playing for the Tigers.

“I’ve been to Clemson a lot. So, I know pretty much everything about it,” the class of 2022 prospect said. “I love the place, honestly. It’s beautiful, and there’s a lot of great people there.”

“Just the culture, the tradition, everything,” he continued. “They win a lot of games. The coaches are hype, the players are hype. They have a lot of fun.”

As a junior at Cherokee last season, Adams Jr. rushed for 1,323 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 11 games while averaging 6.4 yards per carry en route to first-team All-Region 4-7A honors.

“I’d describe myself as an all-around back,” said the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder. “I’m a patient running back. I like to be patient, let my blocks develop, and I can consider myself balanced – speed, power, all that.”

So far this year, Adams Jr. has collected offers from Charlotte, Troy, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky, Army, Navy and Air Force, after receiving offers from Middle Tennessee, Georgia Southern, USF and Clemson last year.

Adams Jr. is looking to possibly narrow down his recruitment sometime during his senior season this fall, depending on how many more offers come his way.

When Adams Jr. sits down to make his decision in the future, certain factors will carry a lot of weight in his commitment.

“I just want to go to a winning team,” he said. “I want to make sure I’m contributing. I want to play as soon as possible. I want to go where I’m comfortable, so I’m going to have to see where I’m going because I’m going to be living there the next four years.”

Where does Clemson stand on Adams Jr.’s list right now?

“I’d say they’re pretty high,” he said. “They’re up there.”

