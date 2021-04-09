Second judge rules in favor of Watson

There is more big news coming out of Houston for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to ESPN reporter Sarah Barshop, all 12 lawsuits that were heard Friday afternoon by Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier in the 113th district court must be refiled in two business days with the names of the plaintiffs attached.

Earlier on Friday, another Harris County judge ruled one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits must identify herself. The ruling was made by Judge Dedra Davis in the 270th District Court.

As reported by ESPN, the original lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, was filed on behalf of Jane Doe. Of the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, only two women had been publicly identified.

Buzbee said in the second hearing that 9 of the 12 women he’s representing in the hearing have agreed to refile with their names.

