Watson's lawyer makes his case in press conference

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a good day in the courtrooms on Friday.

After the hearings, Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin spoke to the media. He said the Houston Texans quarterback did have some “consensual encounters” with some of the women who filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault and misconduct, but Watson never engaged in any acts that were not “mutually desired.”

“I’m not going to go into what it is or the nature or the numbers or with whom,” Hardin said. “But I think you can rightfully assume that. The question always that we have always been emphasizing: Never at any time, under any circumstances … did this young man ever engage in anything that was not mutually desired by the other party.”

All 12 lawsuits that were heard Friday afternoon by Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier in the 113th district court must be refiled in two business days with the names of the plaintiffs attached.

Earlier on Friday, another Harris County judge ruled one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits must identify herself. The ruling was made by Judge Dedra Davis in the 270th District Court.

As reported by ESPN, the original lawsuit, filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, was filed on behalf of Jane Doe. Of the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct, only two women had been publicly identified.

Buzbee said in the second hearing that 9 of the 12 women he’s representing in the hearing have agreed to refile with their names.

