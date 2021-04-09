Zoomin' with TCI: Sam Weatherly on his big league journey

Former Clemson pitcher and current Colorado Rockies prospect Sam Weatherly joined The Clemson Insider to reflect on his college career and reveals what life is like as an MLB Draft pick during these strange times.

He also gave his perspective on the 2021 Tigers and the progress they have made on the diamond as the season has gone on.

