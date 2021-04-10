Spring Game 2021: All-Access

By April 10, 2021 12:46 pm

Clemson Football’s video department and social media team released another great video Friday evening.

This time they gave the Clemson fans a behind-the-scenes look at all the action from the White Team’s 14-13 victory over the Orange Team in last week’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley.

