Clemson makes the top five for Top 50 prospect

By April 11, 2021 2:22 pm

One of the nation’s top defensive ends for the 2022 class has cut his list to five schools.

Cyrus Moss, 6-5, 200-pounder from Las Vegas, announced his top five on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Last week Moss did a Zoom call with TCI.

“They’re definitely, definitely a great program,” he said. “They’ve got a great shot, and I’ve really enjoyed being recruited by them. So, I think as things continue to keep developing and going with them and I continue to talk with them, I think they’re on a great track.”

Clemson's James Parker hit a double to the gap in left center field which allowed Dylan Brewer to come all the way home from first base. The Parker double gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the

Clemson's Megan Bornkamp scored two goals, including the winning goal in the 81st minute, as the eighth-ranked Tigers beat No. 11 South Carolina, 2-1, in Columbia on Saturday night.

