Lawrence shares special day with Clemson Football players, coaches

Saturday was a big day for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as he married his long-time girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, in front of their families, close friends, Clemson coaches and some of his former teammates.

The Clemson Insider obtained a few pictures and is able to share some details on the Lawrences’ wedding.

We can now tell you the wedding was held at Palmetto Bluff, a luxury resort community in Bluffton, S.C.

Dabo Swinney and his entire coaching staff was in attendance, as well were current and former players from the 2018, ’19 and ’20 football teams.

Some of the current and former players we can confirm were present, or part of the wedding party, were wide receiver Tee Higgins, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, offensive lineman John Simpson, wide receiver Cornell Powell, quarterback Chase Brice, wide receiver Will Brown, running back Darrien Rencher and defensive end K.J. Henry.

The staff at The Clemson Insider wish Trevor and Marissa a wonderful future and many more great memories to come.

The next big day for Lawrence will be on April 29, when he is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!