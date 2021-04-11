What They Are Saying: Amari Rodgers buzz

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers is getting plenty of buzz as draft analysts discuss the NFL draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Rodgers with the draft approaching quickly.

Tee Martin has an impressive list of protégés ranging from Randal Cobb to Robert Woods, Nelson Agholor and more. It's no wonder his son, Amari Rodgers is ranked as one of the top WRs in the draft. Rodgers switched to WR from RB in high school. Here's why:https://t.co/GwsToDkTPi — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 11, 2021

Mock Draft 2.0 #66 – Quinn is a must, I think we all know that

#115 – Wade is someone who played in some big time games, not the typical Seahawk corner but solid

#129 – Still no TRUE WR #3 on the roster

#138 – STEAL getting Brown at that pick #Seahawks #GoHawks #HawksNest pic.twitter.com/TRxUlqgJYA — Riley Feenan (@BigCanada79) April 10, 2021

Up late watching some tape. Everyone knows I love Amari Rodgers. I figured it out. I think he’d be a superstar RB. If he gets drafted and moved to RB he’s my RB2 of the class. — Fantasy Scouts 24/7 🚀 (@FFBallAllDay) April 9, 2021

Amari Rodgers = good at football pic.twitter.com/Q8b1njo0Ac — Fantasy Scouts 24/7 🚀 (@FFBallAllDay) April 9, 2021

#Patriots Draft Target Thread: WR #3 Amari Rodgers (Clemson) 5’10” 210lbs.

• Slot receiver built like a running back.

• Strong after the catch, used as a YAC weapon in the Clemson offense.

• Release machine who can get open on his own. pic.twitter.com/ERha32Papt — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) April 3, 2021

Under Center Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft Prospects Rondale Moore, Amari Rodgers on Link With Bears https://t.co/Og3OfhfFt9 pic.twitter.com/l4OanQrBi1 — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) April 8, 2021

NFL draft prospect Amari Rodgers' best teacher might be his famous dad https://t.co/rWUH8AQwjl — SteelTownUsa® (@SteelTownUsa) April 10, 2021

The Packers should get another Randall Cobb type of player on this offense *coughs Amari Rodgers* https://t.co/ZlxmbLwYTQ — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙠 ³³ 🧀 (@GoatAaronJones) April 8, 2021

🏈 2021 NFL DRAFT PROFILE: AMARI RODGERS 🏈 "In this entire draft class, it’s hard to find a tougher slot receiver than Amari Rodgers." Find out what else @KyleYNFL has to say about this Clemson standout in his latest #NFLDraft profile:https://t.co/Q702eJ29OY — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) April 9, 2021