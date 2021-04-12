Former Tiger hands the GOAT a loss

A former Clemson wide receiver beat out the GOAT to haul in nice honor recently.

At the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference last week, the Arizona Cardinals’ acquisition of All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins was given the “Alpha” award for Best Sports Transaction of the Year.

The Cardinals netted Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans in March 2020, sending running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Hopkins earned Pro Bowl recognition and second-team All-Pro honors last season after setting a franchise record with 115 catches to go with 1,407 yards and the “Hail Murray” touchdown catch, which was named the Play of the Year at the NFL Honors in February.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out on Twitter, Hopkins winning the award for Best Sports Transaction of the Year is a rare loss for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who signed Brady in March 2020.

A rare “L” for Tom Brady and the Bucs…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 12, 2021

