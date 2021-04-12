Great news for Dabo Swinney, Clemson Football

The following report is great news for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Football program on the recruiting front.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports that the NCAA Council this week is expected to set June 1 as the end date for the recruiting dead period, putting an end in sight to the ban on in-person recruiting that has been in effect since the dead period was first imposed in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

If this happens as expected, schools such as Clemson would be able to host recruiting visits and camps for the first time in more than a year and actually build relationships with prospects face-to-face, as opposed to just communicating with them over FaceTime, Zoom calls and other forms of electronic communication.

Swinney’s summer football camps have always played a crucial role in Clemson’s recruiting efforts, and it appears the Tigers will be able to benefit from having the camps again this summer after the camps were cancelled last year because of COVID.

Swinney has always said that if Clemson can get a recruit on campus to show them what makes the school special, then he feels they will have a chance to land them.

After not being able to play host to prospects for 15 months by the time June rolls around, the following report from Dodd is certainly welcome news for Swinney and the Tigers:

NCAA expected to end 15-month-long recruiting dead period on June 1 in council meetings this week – https://t.co/Do0GY2YbwU https://t.co/FE6cgK5pae — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) April 11, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks