Clemson adds transfer

Clemson women’s basketball has announced the addition of LaTrese Saine, a graduate transfer from Southeast Missouri State, to its 2021 class.

Saine joins fellow grad transfer Kiara Lewis as part of a 2021 class that includes five freshmen (Makayla Elmore, Kionna Gaines, Eno Inyang, Madison Ott, and Sydney Standifer) and a junior college transfer (Daisha Bradford).

A 6-foot-4 guard from West Memphis, Ark., Saine spent the last five seasons at SEMO, where she appeared in 101 games. She received a medical redshirt following her freshman year, allowing her to play the next four for the Redhawks.

Last year, her senior season, Saine was named All-OVC First Team and the OVC Defensive Player of the Year after blocking 103 shots. She averaged 10.38 points and 8.54 rebounds in 2020-21, with eight double-doubles. Saine blocked a career-high 10 shots, while turning in 16 rebounds and just one point shy of a triple-double with nine points with a win over Murray State

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!