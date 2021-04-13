Clemson celebrity golf tournament to benefit former Tiger

The second annual Celebrity Alumni Golf Tournament Benefit hosted by W.A. B. Sports will be held June 7 at Cross Creek in Seneca, S.C. The captain’s choice tournament will feature a Clemson celebrity with each group and will benefit former Clemson All-American football player Brian Mance and various local charities.

Mance has been battling Neurosarcoidosis, a rare disorder of the nervous system, since 2016. An All-America cornerback and punt returner at Clemson between 1999 and 2002, Mance was on his way to a promising coaching career at Wofford when he was put on the sidelines by the disorder. He and his family have incurred many medical expenses.

“W.A.B. Sports and the support of Clemson alumni from the Clemson men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the Clemson football program make it possible to support our own athletes who are in need, as well as provide support to the local community,” said Wayne Buckingham, the former Clemson basketball player who is the CEO of W.A.B. Sports. “All proceeds from this tournament will go towards Brian Mance, local charities, and scholarships for youth camps hosted by W.A.B. Sports. Those camps provide instruction in sports combined with education in critical areas of health and nutrition.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on June 7 from the Cross Creek course that is regarded as one of the top courses in South Carolina, and has been the site of PGA Tour qualifying and NCAA Tournament competition in the past. The format will be a four-man scramble with each team captained by a Clemson celebrity. Last year’s celebrity’s included Dale Davis, Elden Campbell, Bobby Conrad, Grayson Marshall, Dalton Freeman, Homer Jordan, Tajh Boyd, Terry Allen, Levon Kirkland and many others.

The tournament cost is $800 per team or $266 for an individual.

For more information contact Wayne Buckingham at W.A.B. Sports (331) 472-9828.

To register for the tournament go to www.wabsports.com

–photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

