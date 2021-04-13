Clemson not as high as usual in ESPN's preseason FPI

Clemson not as high as usual in ESPN's preseason FPI

Football

Clemson not as high as usual in ESPN's preseason FPI

By April 13, 2021 8:59 am

By |

ESPN released its College Football Power Index preseason ratings and projections Tuesday morning, including teams chances to reach the playoff and win the national championship.

Clemson starts the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the FPI. Defending national champion Alabama is ranked No. 1, while Oklahoma comes in at No. 2 in the FPI. Iowa State is ranked No. 4, followed by Ohio State to close out the top 5.

Georgia, who the Tigers open the season against on Sept. 4, is ranked No. 7 in the first FPI.

As for the rest of the ACC, North Carolina is ranked No. 13, while Miami is No. 20.

College FPI preseason rating and projections.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14hr

A former Clemson wide receiver beat out the GOAT to haul in nice honor recently. At the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference last week, the Arizona Cardinals’ acquisition of All-Pro wideout DeAndre (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home