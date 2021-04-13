Clemson not as high as usual in ESPN's preseason FPI

ESPN released its College Football Power Index preseason ratings and projections Tuesday morning, including teams chances to reach the playoff and win the national championship.

Clemson starts the 2021 season ranked No. 3 in the FPI. Defending national champion Alabama is ranked No. 1, while Oklahoma comes in at No. 2 in the FPI. Iowa State is ranked No. 4, followed by Ohio State to close out the top 5.

Georgia, who the Tigers open the season against on Sept. 4, is ranked No. 7 in the first FPI.

As for the rest of the ACC, North Carolina is ranked No. 13, while Miami is No. 20.

College FPI preseason rating and projections.

