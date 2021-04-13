Clemson player named ACC Player of the Week

After netting a brace in a 2-1 win over No. 11 South Carolina, freshman midfielder Megan Bornkamp was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Bornkamp became the fifth ACC Player of the Week selection for the Tigers in the 2020-21 season and the third separate player to earn offensive honors. It is the first weekly honor in any capacity for the Mooresville, N.C. native.

Bornkamp’s two goals against the Gamecocks came in the 72nd and 82nd minutes of the match. The freshman now leads the team in goals (8) and game-winning goals (4) while sharing the team lead for points (17) with Caroline Conti. The eight goals are the most by an ACC freshman this season.

Clemson’s top three scorers, made up by Bornkamp, Conti, and Maliah Morris, have all been named ACC Offensive Player of the Week at least once this season. The trio has combined for 20 goals and eight assists for 48 points.

Duke’s Ruthie Jones will join Bornkamp in the weekly conference recognition, being named this week’s Defensive Player of the Week. In addition to the conference recognition, Bornkamp was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week with her performance against the in-state rivals.

The No. 6 Clemson squad, who wrapped up the spring portion of the season undefeated and on a six-game winning streak, await their postseason fate with the NCAA Selection Show scheduled for Monday, April 19.

Clemson’s 2020-21 ACC Players of the Week

Caroline Conti ………. Sept. 22 (Offensive)

Hensley Hancuff ………. Sept. 22 (Defensive)

Caroline Conti ………. Mar. 3 (Offensive)

Maliah Morris ………. Mar. 23 (Offensive)

Megan Bornkamp ………. April 13 (Offensive)

—story and photo provided by Clemson Athletics

