Former Tiger signs pro deal

A former Clemson football player has found a new professional home.

Darius Robinson, a defensive back for the Tigers from 2010-13, has signed with the Wroclaw Panthers of the European League of Football.

Robinson had been playing for Spain’s Las Rozas Black Demons and has also suited up for the Swarco Raiders in Austria and the Braunschweig New Yorker Lions in the German Football League. He was also a member of the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent before being released prior to the 2014 season after suffering an injury in training camp.

Robinson was a starter at cornerback for Clemson in 2013 in his best year as a Tiger after suffering injuries in 2011 and 2012 that set him back. He had 70 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions for 40 yards, one quarterback pressure, and five pass breakups in 1,371 snaps over 38 games (25 starts) in his career.

