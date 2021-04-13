Lawrence is not 'Manningesque,' but maybe that makes him 'Luck'y

When NFL scouts watch Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence play, there is a certain player that comes to mind. However, it is not the one Lawrence aspires to be compared to.

Lawrence grew up a fan of Peyton Manning, even wore Manning’s famed No. 16 from his Tennessee days as a result. However, when scouts look at Lawrence, it is not Manning they see.

Instead they see another famous Indianapolis Colts quarterback … Andrew Luck.

Below is a story from NFL.com on why Lawrence is compared to Luck more than his childhood hero.

Trevor Lawrence had aspirations to become the next Peyton Manning, but scouts agree that Andrew Luck — the last generational QB to enter the draft — is a more accurate comp (via @ChaseGoodbread)https://t.co/HdCax0WX6O pic.twitter.com/Czs0CyeaFS — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 13, 2021