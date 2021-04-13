With all of its playmakers, Clemson's task is to keep them happy

Clemson’s offensive coaches will have a difficult task this year of figuring out how they are going to make everyone happy.

The Tigers are once again loaded with playmakers, and it will be Dabo Swinney’s and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott’s job to find a way to get them the ball.

“Hopefully, we will get a lot of snaps,” Swinney said jokingly Monday when he was on the ACC Network’s Packer & Durham Show. “A lot of first downs leads to more possessions. We want to get eighty-plus snaps a game. That has always been a goal for us.”

The guy who will have the task of getting the ball to all the playmakers will be quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who many think could be a serious Heisman Trophy contender this coming season.

At running back, the Tigers will have many options, starting with senior Lyn-J Dixon and sophomore Kobe Pace. They will have junior Chez Mellusi and dynamic freshmen Will Shipley and Phil Mafah in the mix, too.

Justyn Ross is expected to be back at wide receiver, pairing him with Joseph Ngata, Frank Landson, E.J. Williams, Brannon Spector and freshmen Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins.

And let’s not forget about the tight ends. Braden Galloway and Davis Allen are back, while Jaelyn Lay showed off his skills in the spring game. Redshirt freshman Sage Ennis had a good spring and freshmen Jake Briningstool is a young man Swinney and Elliott are both excited about.

“We spread the ball around. It is exciting,” Swinney said when asked about all of his playmakers on offense. “It is because three of our top five receivers really did not play all year. Ross was on the sideline, Ngata, Ladson were pretty much out most of the year, sporadic moments here or there. But getting our tight ends group where it is. I am super excited about that, and then these running backs. This is a really, really talented group of running backs. It is going to be incredibly competitive.”

And the Tigers should be fun to watch.

Clemson will open the season on Sept. 4 against Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!