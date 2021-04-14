Can Jacksonville become ‘Clemson South’?

The Las Vegas Raiders have been dubbed “Clemson West” by some after drafting a handful of former Tigers in the last couple of years, including defensive end Clelin Ferrell (first round, 2019), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (second round, 2019), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (fifth round, 2019), linebacker Tanner Muse (third round, 2020) and offensive lineman John Simpson (fourth round, 2020).

As the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, it sounds as though there’s another team with its eyes on several former Clemson players who will be available.

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars become “Clemson South”?

Of course, the Jaguars are expected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and there has been speculation in mock drafts lately that Jacksonville could grab Travis Etienne with either the No. 25 overall pick (first round) or the No. 33 overall pick (first of the second round).

But Lawrence and Etienne aren’t the only former Tigers who could potentially team up again in Jacksonville.

Former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers said Wednesday on “Out of Bounds” with William Qualkinbush and Kelly Gramlich on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar that he had a great interview with the Jaguars last week, adding the Jags are high on former Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman, too.

“That could happen,” Rodgers said of a potential Clemson reunion in Jacksonville. “That would be crazy, actually. I was just talking to Jackson Carman, too, yesterday, and he said that the Jaguars liked him a lot as well. So, that would be crazy if they were able to get all of us somehow on the same team. But you never know. But that would be amazing, for sure.”

According to Rodgers, the Jaguars view him as being similar to former Florida and longtime NFL receiver Percy Harvin.

“They kind of see me as like a Percy Harvin,” he said. “So, I like that comparison a lot. I talk to them. I had an interview with them this past week, and it went really well. But there’s been a lot of teams that see me in that realm as far as using me around like a Percy Harvin or a Deebo Samuel or something like that. So, I feel like most of the teams have the same mindset when it comes to me, and I’ve had great interviews. So, there’s been a lot of teams that I feel great about, for sure.”

Rodgers – who played a key role in helping Clemson to four straight College Football Playoff berths from 2017-20, two appearances in the national championship game in 2018 and 2019, and a national title in 2018 – feels he would be able to continue his winning ways with the Jaguars under new head coach Urban Meyer if they were to take him.

“He’s a winner,” Rodgers said of Meyer. “That’s my language, right there.”

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

