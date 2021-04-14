NCAA vote sets up change in transfer rules

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to allow athletes in the association’s most prominent sports to change schools once during their undergraduate careers without having to sit out for a season, a person familiar with the outcome told USA TODAY Sports.

USA TODAY reports, the move would unify the transfer rules for Bowl Subdivision football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball — as well as for baseball and men’s hockey — with those for the other Division I sports.

The NCAA transfer rules are about to undergo a big change. https://t.co/2c0VlCp3WR — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 14, 2021

