Watson gets a win

Late Tuesday night, Deshaun Watson’s lawyer released some good news for Watson pertaining to the lawsuits against the former Clemson quarterback.

Last week, Rusty Hardin forced 13 of the 22 women suing the Houston quarterback for sexual assault to add their name to the lawsuits. It was a tactic that appears to have worked in one case.

Hardin says that one of the plaintiffs has dismissed her case.

“We believe we have names for 20 of the 22 lawsuits,” Hardin told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. “We’ve got one dismissed and we’re looking for one.”

Hardin is not sure why the woman decided to drop her case.

