Football

5 of Watson's accusers have now spoken to police

By April 15, 2021 7:55 am

By

The sexual assault lawsuits against Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be the buzz around the NFL, as more news on the case broke late Wednesday evening.

Washington Post interview of attorney Tony Buzbee includes plenty of context regarding the maneuverings that happened between the lawyers handling the 22 civil cases filed against the former Clemson quarterback. The interview also has one significant bit of news.

Per Will Hobson of the Post, five of Buzbee’s clients have spoken to the Houston Police Department regarding Watson.

Watson has denied any an all wrongdoing.

