Clemson commit sees ‘special’ potential in 2022 class

There is a long way to go until signing day, but Clemson’s 2022 class has already started shaping up nicely.

Despite having only four commitments to date, the Tigers’ 2022 class is ranked in the top 25 nationally by ESPN (No. 22), Rivals (No. 22) and 247Sports (No. 24).

All four of Clemson’s pledges are ranked in the 2022 ESPN 300, with three of those being top-150 national prospects in Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive lineman Collin Sadler (No. 109), Austin (Texas) Westlake four-star quarterback Cade Klubnik (No. 136) and Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall (No. 150).

The Tigers have their sights set on landing a lot more elite talent moving forward in the recruiting cycle, and Randall believes their 2022 class has the chance to be special when it’s all said and done.

“I think it can be great,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson has had a lot of great classes come in, in the past years, and I think we can add onto that. I feel like my class — everybody always has an opinion — but I feel like our class could be the best class because we compliment each other very well. And I feel like if we can just put the right pieces together and get everyone on board, this class could really do something special.”

Randall, who committed to Clemson on Christmas Day last year, is doing his best to help the Tigers recruit some of the nation’s top prospects to join him in the class.

Randall had the chance to spend plenty of time with one of Clemson’s priority cornerback targets, St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star Toriano Pride, while on campus for the Orange & White Game earlier this month.

“He’s really heavily considering Clemson,” Randall said. “I feel pretty strongly about him, but it’s all about recruiting and what you feel like is home. All the vibes that he gave me to me were very good vibes and positive vibes, so I think he’s in the process, and I want him to make the decision that’s best for him. But at the same time, I do hope it’s Clemson.”

Along with Pride, a bunch of other standout recruits attended the spring game, including Mauldin (S.C.) five-star cornerback Jeadyn Lukus, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG four-star cornerback Daylen Everette and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna four-star cornerback Ryan Turner.

“I just hope everyone that was there that’s a recruit got to see the atmosphere, got to see what I saw, because I know what I saw was just everybody in a loving atmosphere and loving football,” Randall said. “There’s nothing like being in Death Valley when it’s packed out and you have the fans on you and you’re playing in a high-profile game. So, I just hope every recruit that was there and that’s considering Clemson saw how Clemson is and how Clemson is one of the best football places they’d ever play.”

Clemson’s 2022 class is off to a strong start, so Randall is excited to see just how good the collection of talent is by the time the December early signing period and February National Signing Day come around.

“Hopefully we can get some other great guys on board, too,” he said, “so that we can go do something special like I like to say.”

