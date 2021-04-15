Swinney is in high demand

Clemson head Dabo Swinney is one of the highest paid coaches in college athletics.

The Tigers head coach signed a 10-year, $93 million deal back in 2019. However, what does he make outside of working for Clemson?

In a recent article written by Sportico, Swinney, the third highest paid college football coach, is listed as one of the top paid coaches when it comes to speaking engagements and endorsement deals, as well. He reportedly makes $75,000 to $150,000 extra in speaking engagements around the country prior to COVID-19.

Swinney ranks high on the list which is led by Alabama’s Nick Saban and LSU’s Ed Orgeron.

Saban, who is the highest-paid college football coach, nabbed an extra $350,000 in corporate speaking engagements from 2018 to 2019. Orgeron, made $226,000 from the Louisiana-based restaurant chain, Raisin’ Canes, between 2018 and 2020.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart banked $130,000 in 2019 without muttering a word in a television spot for the Ford F150.

The biggest surprise on the list comes from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. In 2019, he made $250,000 thanks to his Downy Wrinkle Guard commercial.

Current basketball coaches Tom Izzo of Michigan State, Kansas’ Bill Self and Louisville’s Chris Mack are also on this list.

Last year, Swinney made $8.3 million at Clemson. However, he gave $1.25 million to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. The $1.25 million was the most any coach in the country has given to their respected schools during the pandemic.

In his 12 years at Clemson, Swinney has produced a 140-33 record and has won two national championships, to go along with two runner-up finishes and six College Football Playoff appearances. His Clemson teams have also won seven ACC Championships, including the last six in a row.

