Tigers host BC this weekend

The 17th-ranked Clemson softball team will host Boston College in a four-game series this weekend at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

Game 1 of the series will be Friday at 5 p.m.

SERIES SETUP

Who: Clemson (28-4, 18-4 ACC) vs. Boston College (8-21, 4-13 ACC)

NFCA/ESPN Ranking: CU – 17/18; BC – NR

When: Friday – Sunday, April 16-18, 2021

Where: Clemson, S.C. (McWhorter Stadium)

Watch: ACCNX (Friday & Sunday), RSN (Saturday)

Video Announcers:

Friday: William Qualkinbush (pbp) & Scott Whitlock (color)

Saturday: Eric Collins (pbp) & Barb Jordan (color)

Sunday: Pete Yannity (pbp) & Scott Whitlock (color)

ABOUT REGIONAL SPORTS NETWORKS (RSN)

Saturday’s doubleheader will broadcast on a range of Regional Sports Networks (RSN), including: FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, YES, NESN Plus, AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh, Marquee, MASN2 and FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

ACC STANDINGS

The Tigers are currently in second place in the ACC standings with a league record of 18-3 (.818).

Clemson is second to only Florida State, the 2018 NCAA champions, which travel to Syracuse for a four-game series this weekend.

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

Clemson enters the weekend having won its last eight games, all of which were at McWhorter Stadium.

Clemson leads the ACC in overall winning percentage (87.5%), good for seventh in the nation.

This season, the Tigers are averaging 5.6 runs per game, while boasting a team ERA of 1.39.

VALERIE CAGLE, THE NATION’S BEST TWO-WAY PLAYER?

Cagle has established herself as one of the best two-way players in the nation.

Cagle, Clemson’s ace and three-hole hitter, leads the Tigers in batting average (.385), slugging (.740), doubles (8), walks (15), ERA (1.03), wins (17), saves (4), innings pitched (122.2), batters struck out (141), appearances (24) and games started (19) this season.

According to Softball America, Cagle was tabbed the No. 7 pitcher in the country during the month of March. Of the top-10 pitchers ranked, Cagle is only player that consistently hits, nonetheless one of the best hitters in their respective conference and perhaps the nation.

CAGLE’S FIRST CAREER COMPLETE-GAME NO-HITTER

Clemson ace Valerie Cagle pitched her first career complete-game no-hitter in the Tigers’ first of two games against Winthrop on April 13.

The second-year freshman pitched in all five innings, faced just two batters above the minimum and registered at least two strikeouts in each inning, finishing the game with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Cagle also went 2-for-2 at the plate with one RBI and one walk.

THE NATIONALLY RANKED TIGERS

Clemson enters Tuesday’s contest ranked No. 17 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll, its highest ranking to date. The Tigers are also ranked 18th in the ESPN/USA Softball poll.

As a program, Clemson debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll on March 9, 2021.

Clemson received its first top-25 ranking on March 1, 2021 at No. 25, according to D1Softball.com.

FIVE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER

Clemson is 36-0 all-time, and 19-0 in 2021, when scoring five runs or more.

SWUNG ON AND THERE IT GOES!

Clemson is 23-0 this season when hitting at least one home run.

The Tigers are 39-2 all-time when homering at least once.

Clemson has recorded multi-home-run efforts in 12 out of its 32 games played so far this season.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

In the circle, Clemson leads the ACC in ERA (1.39), wins (28) and home runs allowed (10).

Despite missing four games this season, Marissa Guimbarda is tied for third in the ACC in home runs (8) and tied for fifth in RBIs (27).

Outfielder McKenzie Clark leads the ACC and is sixth in the nation in triples (6), and fourth in the ACC in stolen bases (19).

RHP/UTL Valerie Cagle (17-3) leads the ACC in ERA (1.07) and is tied for first in appearances (24) and saves (4). She’s also second in innings pitched (122.2), batters struck out (141) and wins (17).

Cagle (1.03, 1st), righty Regan Spencer (1.30, 5th) and lefty Millie Thompson (1.76, 9th) are all amongst the ACC’s top-10 in ERA.

GUIMBARDA, MATTIMORE EARN ACC POSTGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS

Marissa Guimbarda and Grace Mattimore were two of 52 total individuals in the ACC to be recognized as 2021 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipients.

The scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree following completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $6,000 toward his or her graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their respective sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.

