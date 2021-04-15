Tigers travel to No. 25 Miami this weekend

For the first time since 2016, Clemson travels to Coral Gables to take on No. 25 Miami (Fla.) this weekend.

SERIES SETUP



Clemson (15-14, 9-9 ACC) vs. Miami (Fla.) (18-11, 10-10 ACC)CU – NR; MIA – No. 25 National Collegiate Baseball Writers AssociationFriday (7 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (Noon)Coral Gables, Fla. (Mark Light Field)ACC Network (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday)Kyle Bellamy (Saturday), Mark Neely (Friday, Sunday), Gaby Sanchez (Friday, Sunday), Alex Schwartz (Saturday)WCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Miami leads 40-30-1 (1977-18)

• Record at Miami – Miami leads 19-10-1 (1977-16)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Mack Anglin (CU) vs. RHP Alejandro Rosario (MIA)

• Saturday – LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU) vs. RHP Jordan Dubberly (MIA)

• Sunday – RHP Nick Hoffmann (CU) vs. RHP Jake Garland (MIA)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 5-5 road record, lost at home against College of Charleston 13-6 on Tuesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.8 runs per game and hitting .259 with a .419 slugging percentage, .359 on-base percentage and 18 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.53 ERA, .260 opponents’ batting average and 2.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .966.

MIAMI OVERVIEW

• Miami, who has a 9-5 home record, is led by third-year Head Coach Gino DiMare.

• The Hurricanes defeated Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 at home on Wednesday. They are hitting .263 and have a 4.76 ERA and .966 fielding percentage.

• Christian Del Castillo is hitting .364 with 25 RBIs, Yohandy Morales has seven homers and 27 RBIs and Carson Palmquist has nine saves.

QUICK HITS

• Each of Clemson’s last 21 regular-season games are against teams in the top 64 of the unofficial RPI (WarrenNolan.com).

• Clemson is 12-1 when outhitting its opponent. That one loss came against College of Charleston on Tuesday.

• No Tiger has pitched more than 26.1 innings this season, but 11 Tigers have pitched at least 14.2 innings.

BATS HEATING UP

• Clemson’s season batting average has risen to .259 thanks to the last 11 games, when the Tigers are hitting .300.

• In the last 11 contests, Clemson has totaled 11.1 hits per game, 7.0 runs per game, a .451 slugging percentage and .390 on-base percentage.

• Clemson has totaled at least nine hits in 10 of the last 11 games.

• Clemson is 6-3 in ACC games during that stretch.

