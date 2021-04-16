Cagle continues to dominate for Tigers

Clemson softball continued its winning ways with a 6-0 victory over Boston College in the first game of a four-game series on Friday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.

Valerie Cagle (18-3) continued her momentum from a no-hitter against Winthrop and started the game by holding Boston College without a base runner for 4.1 innings before it hit back-to-back singles in the fifth.

She finished a complete game with seven innings of work and allowed no runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Head coach John Rittman was not surprised to see Cagle pitching a no-hitter late in the game again.

“In our minds we were thinking that definitely because she was pretty dominant for the first five innings. Nobody was talking in the dugout about it but when the kid got the hit you could hear everybody say ‘dang’,” Rittman said. “She is just so phenomenal you can expect that every night and it wouldn’t surprise you if she got a no hitter going late in the game.”

Cagle also opened up the scoring for the No. 17 Tigers with a one-run single in the bottom of the first that scored Ansley Gilstrap and gave them a 1-0 lead.

Clemson (29-4, 19-4 ACC) built on its lead in the bottom of the third with three runs on four hits to extend its lead to 4-0. Marissa Guimbarda pushed a one-run single up the middle with two outs that scored Ansley Gilstrap.

Abi Stuart followed with a single to put two on for Kyah Keller. Keller delivered another two-out hit with one run single to score Guimbarda and a throwing error on the shortstop scored Stuart to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Guimbarda added another big two-out hit with a solo home run that left the ball park in center field and nearly hit a car driving on the service road by the moat that put Clemson up 5-0.

Morgan Johnson added another solo home run to center in the bottom of the sixth that moved the Tigers in front 6-0.

Rittman is more than pleased with the position his team is in at this point but knows that winning in the ACC is no easy task.

“I love the way our team competes, I love the comradary we have off the field and we are just a selfless team right now that is having a lot of fun,” he said. “Winning is fun but we can’t take winnings for granted and know we have to bring our A-game against every opponent.”

Clemson returns to action on Saturday in a double header with the Eagles at McWhorter Stadium with Game One scheduled for noon in Clemson.