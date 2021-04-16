Clemson picks up new commitment

Head coach Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program have picked up a new commitment from a standout in-state prospect.

Caid Byrd, a class of 2021 catcher from Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media late Thursday night.

Byrd (6-1, 175) is a good athlete and has played very well this spring. He was named MVP of the Coastal Invitational Tournament in mid-March after hitting .444 with a .634 on-base percentage.

Byrd will join the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

Your #CIT2021 Tournament MVP from @SHSBravesSports is @CaidByrd Byrd hit .444 for the weekend with a .634 OBP while controlling opponent running threats from behind the plate. pic.twitter.com/C410VUIT7E — Coastal Invitational Tournament (@CITbsblupdates) March 14, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks