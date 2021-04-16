Clemson picks up new commitment

Head coach Monte Lee and the Clemson baseball program have picked up a new commitment from a standout in-state prospect.

Caid Byrd, a class of 2021 catcher from Socastee High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C., announced his commitment to the Tigers on social media late Thursday night.

Byrd (6-1, 175) is a good athlete and has played very well this spring. He was named MVP of the Coastal Invitational Tournament in mid-March after hitting .444 with a .634 on-base percentage.

Byrd will join the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

