By Will Vandervort | April 17, 2021 6:28 pm

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers held a youth football camp on Saturday at the Kroc Center in Greenville, S.C.

The Clemson Insider was there for all the action. Check out Bart Boatwright’s exclusive photos in this photo gallery. LINK

