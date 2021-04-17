Tigers drop 5th straight

Despite Dylan Brewer’s and Sam Hall’s early home runs, Clemson was unable to hold off 25th-ranked Miami Saturday night at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla.

The Hurricanes scored three runs on three singles in the third inning and also got a home run from Christian Del Castillo in a 10-2 victory over the Tigers.

Brewer hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning that got the Tigers going. At the time, that gave Clemson a 1-0 lead. After Del Castillo’s home run in the bottom of the first, Hall sent a solo shot over the left field wall that gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

However, the Hurricanes took control of the game with their three runs in the bottom of the third to help hand Clemson its fifth consecutive defeat.

In all, Miami scored in five different innings. The Hurricanes, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 20-11 overall and 12-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-16 overall and 9-11 in ACC play.

Yohandy Morales doubled Miami’s lead in the fifth inning with a two-run homer. After Jordan Lala’s two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning. Miami plated three insurance runs in the seventh inning.

Daniel Federman (4-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up nine hits, seven runs (five earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACC Network.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

