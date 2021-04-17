Tigers earn another championship

The fourth-ranked Clemson men’s soccer team earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 victory over No. 1 Pittsburgh at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson.

The win allowed the Tigers to claim the ACC Regular Season Championship, which the league designated at its automatic qualifier for the this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Clemson (13-3-2) won the ACC’s Tournament Championship back in the fall, but due to some teams in the conference being unable to play in the fall, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the league designated the regular season champion this spring as its automatic qualifier.

Regardless, the Tigers, who have spent much of the season at No. 1, won both ACC Championships.

Against the Panthers, Clemson got a goal from Quinn McNeill at the 17 minute mark, which was the only scoring until Isaiah Reid scored in the 82nd minute to seal the victory for the Tigers. Mohamed Seye was awarded the assist on Reid’s goal.

Postgame notes

Clemson improved its all-time record to 699-278-94 across 61 seasons of competition.

Clemson improved to 13-3-2 during the 2020-21 season.

Clemson improved to 6-0-0 this season in non-conference matches.

Clemson has extended its unbeaten streak at home to 25 consecutive matches. The streak started on Oct. 23, 2018 and is the third-longest streak in program history. The program record stands at 29 consecutive matches and was set from Oct. 26, 1975 to Nov. 26, 1977.

Clemson men’s soccer won its eleventh all-time match against the nation’s top-ranked team by defeating Pittsburgh Saturday evening.

This was Clemson’s 38th all-time win over the number-one team in any sport. Baseball has the most wins with 17 and men’s soccer is next with 11.

Head coach Mike Noonan is now 4-2-1 at Clemson when playing the nation’s top-ranked team.

The 2020-21 season is the first in program history that Clemson has beaten the nation’s No. 1 team three times.

Clemson earned its fifth win against the nation’s top-ranked team at home. This was the second time that Clemson defeated the No. 1 team at home in 2020-21, as the Tiger beat then-No. 1 Wake Forest back on Oct. 13, 2020.

Pittsburgh is the third school that Clemson has defeated twice while ranked No. 1 at the time of the match. The Tigers have defeated Wake Forest and Maryland twice when they entered the match as the nation’s top-ranked team.

Clemson advances to its 33rd NCAA Tournament after securing the ACC’s automatic bid on Saturday.

Clemson has advanced to its seventh NCAA Tournament in the past eight seasons.

Clemson now holds a 6-1-0 record against Pittsburgh.

Clemson improved to 5-0-0 against Pittsburgh when ranked within the top-10 nationally.

Clemson has equaled its longest win-streak in the series having won the last three matches. The Tigers won the first three matches in the series.

Clemson improves to 108-8-7 under Noonan when scoring first.

Quinn McNeill’s goal in the 17th minute was the fifth of his career and second of the season. McNeill’s first multi-goal season came in 2018.

Callum Johnson earned his 70th collegiate appearance on Saturday by making his 45th collegiate start.

Charlie Asensio made his 55th collegiate start as a part of Clemson’s defense against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Isaiah Reid earned his tenth collegiate start on Saturday. Reid played as a forward this evening against Pittsburgh.

Charlie Asensio and Justin Malou earned their 18th starts of the season on Saturday. The pair of outside-backs are the only two players on Clemson’s roster to have earned the start in each match this season.

John Martin made his 25th collegiate appearance with Clemson by entering as a substitute in the second half.

—Photo and post game notes are courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

