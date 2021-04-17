Tigers handle Boston College in Game One

Clemson softball opened up its Saturday double header with a 10-2 win over Boston College in six innings.

The 17th ranked Tigers made the most of high leverage situations in the circle and at the plate. Clemson held the Eagles to 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position stranding six while the Tigers scored five runs with two outs.

The Tigers improved to 30-4 on the season and 20-4 in the ACC.

Millie Thompson earned the win to improve to 6-1 with her third complete game as she allowed one run on seven hits with no walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

Marissa Guimbarda led the way for the Tigers at the plate and finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.

Mackenzie Clark led off the game with a single up the middle and the Tigers got runners on the corners with no outs thanks to a throwing error by the shortstop on a hard ground ball by Ansley Gilstrap. Valerie Cagle made the Eagles pay with an infield single that scored Clark to make it 1-0.

Then with one out Abi Stuart hit a one run single up the middle that scored Gilstrap to extend the lead to 2-0. Alia Logoleo added a pair with two outs with a two-run single down the left field line that scored Stuart and Cagle to put the Tigers up 4-0 after one inning.

In the top of the fourth, Boston College scored its first run of the series on a solo home run with two outs by Gianna Boccango to cut the Clemson lead to 4-1.

The Tigers added three more runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a big hit by Guimbarda. The junior outfielder hit a three-run double to the gap with two outs to score Cagle, Gilstrap and Cammy Pereira to extend the Clemson lead to 7-1.

Boston College added another run on a sacrifice fly by Nicole Giery that scored Kristin Giery to make it 7-2 in the top of the sixth.

Clemson ended the game early with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to evoke the eight run rule. The winning run scored on a sacrifice fly by Mackenzie Clark that brought Morgan Johnson home to make it 10-2.

The two teams will face off in Game Two of the doubleheader after a 30 minute warmup period.