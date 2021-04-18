Did Carman solidify himself as a Day 2 pick?

When Jackson Carman did not work out at Clemson’s Pro Day last month, some thought it might have hurt the left tackle’s stock in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah did not feel that way. The network’s senior draft analyst felt Carman, if he proved health was not an issue at his private workout, was a Day 2 pick, most likely in the third round.

Last week, NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. took it a step further when he had the former Clemson player going in the second round of his latest mock draft for ESPN. He has the Green Bay Packers selecting Carman at No. 62 in the second round, and that was before Carman’s private workout.

“Carman fills a more immediate void,” Kiper wrote. “He started 27 games at left tackle for the Tigers but might be best suited to play guard, where the Packers could use a prime pick to get a talent upgrade.”

Jeremiah does not agree. He said recently to The Clemson Insider, and a few other members of the press, he thinks Carman will get a shot to play tackle first in the NFL.

“I think you give him a chance to start at tackle for sure,” the former front office man and NFL scout said. “To me, I thought on the right side, as a right tackle would be where I would start him and go from there.”

Jeremiah likes Carman’s quickness and power when healthy and thinks he can be a very good NFL tackle. The thing that really intrigued him was Carman’s weight.

The All-ACC tackle checked in at 313 pounds for Clemson’s Pro Day back on March 11. At his private workout, this past Friday in Clemson, he weighed in at 322 pounds. At Clemson, Carman never played below 330 pounds.

Carman worked out reportedly in front of 18 NFL teams, including four offensive line coaches.

“I am curious to see once he recovers from the back, being at this lighter weight, I am curious to see how he moves,” Jeremiah said. “Maybe you feel even more comfortable with him at tackle.

“But I did feel like you get his weight down, he can hold up at tackle.”

Jeremiah said Carman injured his back during the 2020 regular season and played through the pain. After the season he had a procedure to fix the issue, and from he understands, everything went well.

“The worst-case scenario is this kid can slide in and play inside,” Jeremiah said. “He has a lot of power. He can really absorb people. He is a great anchor inside. So, that is the fallback plan, to play inside.”

