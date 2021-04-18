Future Tiger earns prestigious invite

Some of the country’s top quarterback prospects convened on Sunday to participate in the Elite 11 regional camp in Dallas.

Among the participants was Clemson quarterback commitment Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake, who came away from the competition against other elite signal-callers with an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals this summer.

There is no official date set yet for the Elite 11 Finals, but it is expected to take place in late June/early July. The Elite 11 is considered the nation’s premier quarterback competition.

Klubnik, who committed to Clemson in March, is ranked as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and No. 76 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a junior last season, Klubnik led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A state championship, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions while also rushing for 583 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.

