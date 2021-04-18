Hurricanes break Clemson's heart

With one out in the bottom the ninth inning Sunday, Miami’s Tony Jenkins scored C.J. Kayfus with the winning run from third base thanks to a deep flyball to centerfield, lifting the 25th-ranked Hurricanes to a 3-2 victory over Clemson at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Fla.

The big play of the inning game with one out, when Dominic Pitelli doubled to right field after sneaking a ball past Clemson’s Caden Grice at first base, which moved Kayfus to third base. He led off the inning with a single up the middle off Clemson reliever Mat Clark.

The Clemson lefty suffered the loss, though the double was given up by Geoffrey Gilbert who came in after the Kayfus single.

Miami (21-11, 13-10 ACC) completed the sweep of the Tigers after outscoring them 23-5 in the first two games of the series.

Nick Hoffman started the game and pitched five innings, allow just three hits. However, two of the three hits were solo home runs, including a shot by Yohandy Morales with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

Clark came on in relief of Hoffman in the sixth inning. He allowed just three hits, had four strikeouts and walked none. However the one run he gave up turned out to be the winning run.

Clemson (15-17, 9-12 ACC) tied the game in the top of third inning with a two-out single by Keir Meredith to left center which scored Dylan Brewer, who led off the inning with base hit.

However, Miami regained the lead, 2-1, with a solo home run from Jordan Lala with two outs in the bottom half of the third. Lala’s homer was to right field on 0-2 count from Hoffman.

The Tigers rallied though in the top of the seventh inning. With one out, they got back-to-back singles from Adam Hackenberg and Bryar Hawkins and then Hackenberg, who advanced to third on Hawkins’ single, scored on a fielder’s choice from Brewer. That tied the game at 2-2.

Clemson had an opportunity in the ninth inning to take the lead following a lead-off single by Grice and a one-out walk from Hawkins. However Miami pitcher Carson Palmquist retired the side with back-to-back strikeouts.

Clemson will play at Georgia on Tuesday night at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.