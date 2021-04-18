Lawrence, Jacksonville fans already showing each other love

Football

By April 18, 2021 5:16 pm

Although Trevor Lawrence is not yet officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team’s fans have already started to embrace him as one of their own, and the former Clemson quarterback is showing his support to the fans and the community as well.

Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday to let Jaguars fans know how much he appreciates the wedding gifts and donations he received recently and revealed he and his wife’s plans to donate $20,000 to Jacksonville charities:

