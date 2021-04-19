Could former Tiger reunite with his coaching father?

The Baltimore Ravens’ official Twitter account posted a video Monday on former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin, is the Ravens’ wide receivers coach, so could the two reunite in the NFL?

Well, the Ravens are obviously very familiar with Rodgers and have had discussions about him ahead of the NFL Draft in two weeks.

“He didn’t need a good report. He stands on his own,” Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s got high grades from the coaches and the scouts, and he’s definitely a player that we’re talking about.”

Check out the full video from the Ravens below:

"Of course we've got a good character report on Amari." "The one person we didn't have officially evaluate Amari was his father." 😂 Amari Rodgers' father Tee Martin is a member of the Ravens' coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/Kfi5PNZYKv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 19, 2021

