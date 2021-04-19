Former Clemson running back visits NFC West team

Football

April 19, 2021 7:09 pm

Former Clemson running back is visiting an NFC West team.

Free agent running back Wayne Gallman, who played at Clemson from 2013-’16, is visiting the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Gallman has played the last four seasons for the New York Giants.

After helping the Tigers win the 2016 National Championship, Gallman was drafted with the 140th overall pick by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his four years in the league, Gallman has rushed for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns, while playing in 53 games. He has a career average of 4.3 yards per carry in just 338 carries.

His best season came last year, when he rushed for 682 yards and scored six touchdowns on 147 attempts. Gallman played in 15 games in 2020 and average 4.6 yards per carry.

