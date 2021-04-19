Insider Report: Visitors heading to Clemson, big week for basketball

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
Is Clemson basketball about to land a couple of transfers? Are new assistants about to join coach Brownell’s staff? Which recruits are lining up to visit Clemson this summer? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
Former Clemson running back is visiting an NFC West team. Free agent running back Wayne Gallman, who played at Clemson from 2013-’16, is visiting the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. (…)
The Clemson Insider has confirmed through sources that 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward Ben Middlebrooks has given his commitment to Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell. TCI has also learned (…)
The Baltimore Ravens’ official Twitter account posted a video Monday on former Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers. Rodgers’ father, Tee Martin, is the Ravens’ wide receivers coach, so could the two reunite in the (…)
One of the nation’s top defensive line prospects in the 2022 class narrowed down his list of over two dozen offers on Monday afternoon when he released his top 12 schools on social media. Clemson made the (…)
Clemson men’s soccer head coach Mike Noonan met with the media moments after learning the Tigers’ earned the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Below is Noonan’s conversation with the (…)
Clemson is showing interest in a standout in-state recruit who has steadily collected offers this year and now owns more than a dozen of them. Sumter (S.C.) defensive lineman Davin “D.J.” Jackson is on (…)
Former Clemson quarterback is now telling his side of the story. Deshaun Watson, who has been accused by 22 women of sexual assault in civil lawsuits, legally filed his answer to the allegations on Monday. (…)