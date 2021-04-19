TCI confirms Clemson lands new commitment

The Clemson Insider has confirmed through sources that 6-foot-10, 225-pound power forward Ben Middlebrooks has given his commitment to Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell.

TCI has also learned that Middlebrooks has already turned in his NLI paperwork to Clemson.

Middlebrooks — whose sister, Mackenzy, is a senior on the Clemson women’s tennis team — was originally a 2022 prospect but recently decided he wanted to forgo his senior year of high school so he could start his college career early and will join the Tigers this summer as part of the 2021 class.

Middlebrooks is from Calvary Christian Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Tigers beat out schools such as Florida, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss to land his commitment.

Middlebrooks is a skilled and versatile player who could play either power forward or center for the Tigers. He has garnered a lot of praise from talent evaluators in the early spring AAU season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks