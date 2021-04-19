Tigers' pitching runs deeper than Cagle

At this point Clemson fans know Valerie Cagle is an exceptional talent in the circle and the nation has taken notice as well.

But what many may not know is Clemson softball has one of the best pitching staffs top to bottom in the entire country.

One key to the Tigers’ success in the circle is the complimentary nature of their pitching staff: Cagle throws heat upwards of 75 mph, Millie Thompson is a lefty and right hander Regan Spencer offsets the other two starters.

Head coach John Rittman knows the importance of pitching depth, especially with the ACC’s four-game series format in conference play.

“It’s huge in this four-game series format because they don’t know who we are going to throw, we can go with Millie, Valerie or Regan,” Rittman told The Clemson Insider.

Cagle continued her dominance over the last week throwing a no-hitter against Winthrop on Tuesday and another against Boston College on Sunday, the first two of her career. She leads the ACC in ERA at 0.85, in innings pitched with 148.1, in wins at 21-3, and in saves with four.

Thompson (6-1) is 7th in the ACC in ERA at 1.83 and leads the conference in fewest runs allowed with 17 and earned runs allowed with 14. Spencer has also looked exceptional with a 1.72 ERA in 36.2 innings pitched and a 5-0 record on the year.

“I think Regan has had the spot role recently and is very capable,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have it and we still have Emma Whitefield who has been productive at times.”

Kyle Jamieson, the former Furman head coach, manages the Tiger pitchers and has been key in developing and managing them this season. Rittman credited Jamieson and his players for stepping up to the challenge of playing four games in three days.

“When you are playing four games in three days you need a pitching staff and certainly Coach Jameson has done a great job with our pitching staff and our pitchers have stood up to the challenge this year,” he said.

Clemson faces its first SEC opponent on Tuesday when it squares off with South Carolina in the inaugural game against its in-state rival at 7 p.m., Tuesday in Columbia.

