Clemson player earns another ACC weekly honor

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle, who pitched two no-hitters last week, has been named the ACC’s Pitcher of the Week the conference announced on Tuesday.

The ACC softball weekly awards are voted on by a 20-member panel from both the teams and the conference office.

Cagle pitched two complete-game no-hitters to lead Clemson to a 6-0 week in the team’s pair of wins over Winthrop and its fifth ACC series sweep of the season against Boston College.

The second-year freshman from Yorktown, Va., went 4-0, did not surrender a run in 23 2/3 innings pitched and struck out 36 batters. Cagle’s first complete-game no-hitter came in the Tigers’ 9-0 win over Winthrop, when she struck out 11 in five innings and only faced two batters above the minimum.

Cagle’s peak performance came in the series finale against BC when a fielding error spoiled what would have been a perfect game in seven innings. The Tiger pitcher also contributed at the plate last week as she led Clemson in batting average (.500), doubles (two), RBI (seven), slugging percentage (.900) and tied for a team-leading two home runs.

ACC Softball Pitcher of the Week

Feb. 16 – Peyton St. George, Sr., Duke Blake Neleman, Fr., Georgia Tech

Feb. 23 – Brittany Pickett, Sr., North Carolina

March 2 – Peyton St. George, Sr., Duke

March 9 – Brittany Pickett, Sr., North Carolina

March 16 – Peyton St. George, Sr., Duke

March 24 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech

March 30 – Keely Rochard, Jr., Virginia Tech

April 7 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., Clemson

April 13 – Kathryn Sandercock, So., Florida State

April 20 – Valerie Cagle, Fr., Clemson

