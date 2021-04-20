Clemson softball eager to face Gamecocks

Clemson softball eager to face Gamecocks

April 20, 2021

Clemson head softball coach John Rittman met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the program’s first matchup with the Gamecocks in Columbia on Wednesday.

Check out his comments previewing the rivalry matchup below.

