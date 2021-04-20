Clemson transfer finds another home

Basketball

Clemson transfer finds another home

April 20, 2021

Clemson transfer finds another home.

Former Clemson guard John Newman, who left Clemson in March, has another new home. Newman had originally transferred to UNC-Greensboro on March 30.

However, after his new head coach, Wes Miller, took the job at Cincinnati, Newman announced late Tuesday night he has decided to leave UNC-Greensboro and follow Miller to Cincinnati.

