Clemson transfer finds another home.
Former Clemson guard John Newman, who left Clemson in March, has another new home. Newman had originally transferred to UNC-Greensboro on March 30.
However, after his new head coach, Wes Miller, took the job at Cincinnati, Newman announced late Tuesday night he has decided to leave UNC-Greensboro and follow Miller to Cincinnati.
LETS GET IT CINCY 🐻⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/lYO73wA7ea
— John Newman III™ (@_JayRock15) April 21, 2021
