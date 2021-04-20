Clemson transfer finds another home.

Former Clemson guard John Newman, who left Clemson in March, has another new home. Newman had originally transferred to UNC-Greensboro on March 30.

However, after his new head coach, Wes Miller, took the job at Cincinnati, Newman announced late Tuesday night he has decided to leave UNC-Greensboro and follow Miller to Cincinnati.

LETS GET IT CINCY 🐻⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/lYO73wA7ea — John Newman III™ (@_JayRock15) April 21, 2021

