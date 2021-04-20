TCI has more on possibility of Clemson-Georgia being moved

Over a month ago, The Clemson Insider came across some information regarding Clemson’s season-opener against Georgia on Sept. 4.

The game is currently scheduled to be played at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic. However, TCI has learned, from three different sources, that Clemson, Georgia and the people that run the Duke’s Mayo Bowl—the Charlotte Sports Foundation—are having conversations about moving the game.

According to our sources, there are contingency conversations going on about moving the game out of Charlotte due to attendance restrictions in the state of North Carolina caused by the pandemic. TCI has learned those contingency plans consist of moving the game to the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Right now, our sources say the chances are small for the game to be moved, but as we have learned with this pandemic are things can certainly change. All parties are still planning for the game to be in Charlotte on Sept. 4, but they need to be prepared for “alternates” should they need to move the game at the last second.

Currently, Mercedes Benz Stadium is scheduled to host the Alabama vs. Miami and Ole Miss vs. Louisville games on Labor Day Weekend as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic Games. The Alabama-Miami game will be held on Sept. 4, while the Ole Miss-Louisville game is scheduled for Sept. 6 (Labor Day night).

The Clemson-Georgia matchup is considered one of the biggest, if not the biggest, non-conference tilt of the 2021 College Football Season. Both teams are expected to be ranked in the top 5 when the Associated Press and the Coaches preseason polls are released in August.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!