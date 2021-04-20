Tigers land big transfer commitment

By Will Vandervort | April 20, 2021 2:18 pm

The Clemson men’s basketball team landed a big commitment Tuesday from former South Florida player David Collins.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Collins played four seasons with the Bulls, while averaging 13 points and three assists per night in his career. Overall, the Pittsburgh native played in 116 games.

Collins, a grad transfer, announced his commitment on Twitter.

