Tigers land big transfer commitment

The Clemson men’s basketball team landed a big commitment Tuesday from former South Florida player David Collins.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Collins played four seasons with the Bulls, while averaging 13 points and three assists per night in his career. Overall, the Pittsburgh native played in 116 games.
Collins, a grad transfer, announced his commitment on Twitter.
🤞🏽🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/B4J9iiONVW
— David Collins (@Dcloading) April 20, 2021
Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!