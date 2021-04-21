Clemson makes visit list for 5-star DE

A five-star Clemson target took to Twitter Wednesday to announce the schools that made his upcoming visit list.

White, a class of 2022 edge-rusher from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, picked up an offer from Clemson last August.

“I mean, to get the offer from Clemson, it was big,” White told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson is one of my dream schools, so to get that, it was a good milestone to achieve.”