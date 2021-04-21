Former Tiger signs with a new team

Former Tiger signs with a new team

Football

Former Tiger signs with a new team

By April 21, 2021 6:35 pm

By |

Former Clemson running back has a new team.

Wayne Gallman, who played at Clemson from 2013-’16, has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced on Wednesday. Gallman had played the last four seasons for the New York Giants.

After helping the Tigers win the 2016 National Championship, Gallman was drafted with the 140th overall pick by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In his four years in the league, Gallman has rushed for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns, while playing in 53 games. He has a career average of 4.3 yards per carry in just 338 carries.

His best season came last year, when he rushed for 682 yards and scored six touchdowns on 147 attempts. Gallman played in 15 games in 2020 and average 4.6 yards per carry.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

53m

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that former Indiana State assistant coach Kareem Richardson is expected to join Brad Brownell’s staff as his new assistant coach at Clemson. Richardson, who just finished his (…)

1hr

Another SEC school is getting an advantage Clemson just does not have right now. The state of Arkansas signed into law a college-athlete Name-Image-Likeness bill that will take effect on January 1, 2022. (…)

20hr

Clemson transfer finds another home. Former Clemson guard John Newman, who left Clemson in March, has another new home. Newman had originally transferred to UNC-Greensboro on March 30. However, after his new head (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home