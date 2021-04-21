Pollack shakes head at those who criticized Lawrence

For some reason, those in the national media who cover the NFL decided Trevor Lawrence’s comments in Sports Illustrated last week question his work ethic or toughness. Lawrence said in the article he does not have a chip on his shoulder and for some reason that was an issue with some NFL analysis.

Lawrence tried to explain what he meant by his comments on Twitter last weekend, but there were some who are still taking potshots at the former Clemson quarterback, who is projected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in next week’s NFL Draft.

One guy who is not taking shots at Lawrence is ESPN college football analyst David Pollack. During Monday’s College Football Live, he defended Lawrence and compared him to one of the game’s greatest of all-time, Lawrence’s childhood idol Peyton Manning.

“I understand exactly what he is talking about because I was the same way,” Pollack said. “When I played football, it did not define me. My faith defined me. Trevor has extremely strong faith and it is the most important thing in life, bar none. Family is important in his life. Does that dude show up, grind, work and love playing football? Yes!”

Pollack continued by saying Lawrence is mature beyond his years, evident by his ability to come in as a freshman and help lead the Tigers to a national championship in 2018. It is also evident by the way he carries himself and how speaks out and steps up when he feels like he needs to address issues, even controversial ones.

It was Lawrence who first spoke up and said the players wanted to play last year when most of the national media was trying to say they did not. Other big-name players followed Lawrence’s lead. Many believe, because he spoke up, Lawrence saved the college football season in 2020.

“I look at this guy as a mature guy,” Pollack said. “It is funny, we look at Manning as mature, smart and does everything right. That is how I look at Trevor. He is mature beyond his years.”

Pollack summed up his comments on Lawrence by saying he has no concerns when it comes to Lawrence’s drive and motivation or ability.

“I look at this guy, as a guy who has his perspective of life right,” the former Georgia and NFL star said.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!