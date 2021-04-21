SEC's NIL advantage is growing

Football

Another SEC school is getting an advantage Clemson just does not have right now.

The state of Arkansas signed into law a college-athlete Name-Image-Likeness bill that will take effect on January 1, 2022.

Arkansas now joins fellow SEC states, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi with NIL laws.

On March 25, The Clemson Insider reported a subcommittee of the Senate Education Committee in South Carolina gave its preliminary approval for a Name, Image and Likeness bill that will allow college athletes the opportunity to engage in NIL opportunities and deals through a third party.

The bill has now been referred to the Committee on Education. The bill is proposed to go into law on July 1, 2022.

Overall, Arkansas joined eight states—Alabama, California, Florida, Colorado, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey and Michiganwho have passed laws similar to bill No. 685 that the South Carolina legislation is trying to get approved. The bill will allow South Carolina colleges and universities, such as Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, to compete on a level playing field with those six states.

